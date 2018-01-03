Dupre finishes leadership program

Wed, 01/03/2018 - 12:51pm Anonymous

Frances Dupre of M C Bank in Morgan City,successfully completed the 2017 Leadership School, Growing Our Next Generation of Leaders, a six-month program that included online course work and five instructor-led sessions focused on developing leadership skills and enhancing knowledge in various areas of banking.
The program provided by the Louisiana Bankers Association and held in Baton Rouge at The Bankers Center, hosts students from all over the state. Jeremy Callais, executive vice president, chief financial officer and chief operating officer at M C Bank, said “Fran Dupre is a shining example of the wonderful people we get to work with here at M C Bank. Her dedication and passion to her job, customers and her coworkers make Fran a critical piece of the puzzle. By continually pushing herself to learn more through programs such as the LBA Leadership School, Fran Dupre continues sharing the “Hometown Spirit.”

