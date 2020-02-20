Donation for Boys State

Submitted Photo

Patterson State Bank has teamed up with American Legion Post 242 to send one local high school junior to Louisiana Boys State. This program helps provide these students a first-hand experience on how local, state and federal governments work. The week-long event is held annually in Natchitoches during the summer. American Legion Post 242 Commander Troy LaRive accepts the donation from Patterson State Bank's Leslie Landry, left, and Teresa Rappmundt, senior vice president and board secretary.