Danos Foundation rewards nonprofit agencies

The Danos Foundation is awarding charitable grants to 24 nonprofits totaling $89,000. The grants are part of the Foundation’s Danos GIVES program, which is funded by employee and company contributions.

Since its establishment in 2017, the Danos Foundation has provided nearly a half million dollars through its GIVES, WORKS and CARES programs. This year’s GIVES recipients are located in South Louisiana, West Texas and Pennsylvania, all areas where Danos employees work and live.

“The Danos Foundation is a true manifestation of our company purpose: ‘Honor God. Develop great people to solve big challenges for our customers and communities,” said company owner Mark Danos. “Our goal is to make a positive impact by providing financial assistance to organizations serving their local communities.”

Each year, Danos GIVES accepts applications from 501(c)3 or 170(b) nonprofit organizations that benefit education, healthcare, environmental or welfare initiatives in areas where the company conducts business. Special consideration is given to projects targeting community welfare needs.

Applications must be submitted by Aug. 31 each year for consideration. Employee and company contributions provide funding for Danos GIVES, as well as Danos WORKS, a program that contributes money to qualified organizations where Danos employees volunteer their time.

2021 Danos Foundation grant recipients, selected out of 62 applicants:

Louisiana

—A Place of Restoration, Gray.

—CASA of Terrebonne, Inc.

—Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, Galliano.

—Catholic Community Center, Galliano.

—Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center, Thibodaux.

—Dulac Community Center, Dulac.

—Hope Extreme, Houma.

—Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium (LUMCON), Chauvin.

—Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, Houma.

—The Salvation Army Houma Service Center, Houma.

—The Life of a Single Mom, Baton Rouge.

—Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana, Lafayette.

—Junior Achievement of Acadiana, Lafayette.

—The Salvation Army of Lafayette, Lafayette.

—Eden House, New Orleans.

—Bridge House/Grace House, New Orleans.

—Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans, New Orleans.

—New Orleans Mission Inc., New Orleans.

—Second Harvest Food Bank, New Orleans.

—The Salvation Army New Orleans Area Command, New Orleans.

—YMCA of Greater New Orleans, Metairie.

Pennsylvania

—Beverly’s Birthdays, North Huntingdon.

Texas

—Bill’s Backpacks, Levelland.

—Refuge Services, Inc., Lubbock.