Danos Family Foundation gives to Nicholls

Submitted Photo

The Danos Family Foundation will help Nicholls State University renovate Talbot Hall and provide signage for the Mary and Al Danos Theater. As part of the $233,000 gift, the nonprofit — composed of siblings Rene, Alyce, Andre and Marcel Danos — will make the final payment on a 2016 $1 million commitment to support the theater named for their parents and the academic programs that benefit from it. “With this donation, we have completed our dad’s last official task and dream for the Mary and Al Danos Theater,” Rene said. “This is a very proud moment for our family and the foundation. Daddy was always looking toward the future and knew how important having this fund would be for the theater and Nicholls State University.” The remaining $80,000 will be used to resurface, pressure wash and paint the exterior of Talbot Hall. It will also be used to install signage for the theater. To donate or for more information, visit http://nichollsfoundation.org/.