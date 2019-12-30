Danos Family Foundation gives diocese funds for financial systems

Representatives of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux announced that the Mary and Al Danos Family Foundation has granted the diocese $150,000 for the purchase and implementation of a new financial management system, replacing accounting software that is now nearing 20 years old.

“Our software has served our needs well for almost two decades, but the accounting environment demands something even more efficient and user friendly, and this wonderful gift will allow us to better serve all our church parishes, schools and ministries,” said April LeBouef, director of finance and accounting.

Amy Ponson, executive director of the Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana, was aware that the finance and accounting office was seeking to modernize their accounting system, and approached the Danos Family Foundation this fall.

“We, as a family, are so blessed to be able to help every church, school and organization in our diocese to be more efficient,” said Rene Danos David, the daughter of Mary and Al Danos. “We love the direction our diocese and Catholic Foundation are heading and excited to do our part.”

LeBouef indicated that her office is currently analyzing the needs of the diocese.

At the start of the new year, a collaborative effort will begin with the church parishes, schools and ministries with the goal of selecting a new system by April 2020.

After assessment and selection, implementation should begin by October 2020.