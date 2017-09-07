Cypress Point Fresh Market participates in Harvey relief effort

In an effort to support neighbors in Texas and southwest Louisiana who have been affected by Hurricane Harvey, shoppers can donate at the register for the Associated Food Stores campaign, Stuff A Truck! Fill A Need! at Cypress Point Fresh Market.

Money can be donated in increments of $1, $5 or $10, and will go towards food for those affected by the storm.

Through partnerships with Second Harvest of South Louisiana and Feeding Texas, the products and supplies will be distributed to those who need it the most.