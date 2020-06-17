Conrad lands project for Great Lakes

Conrad Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: CNRD) announced that its subsidiary, Conrad Shipyard, LLC, has entered into a contract to construct a 6,500-cubic-yard-capacity trailing suction hopper dredge with Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp.

The dredge will be constructed at the Deepwater South shipyard in Amelia, with expected delivery in the first quarter of 2023.

Johnny Conrad, Chairman and CEO, commented, “Great Lakes has been a valued customer of Conrad, and we are honored to have been chosen to construct this highly automated vessel to complement Great Lakes’ existing fleet. We look forward to working with the Great Lakes’ team to provide another quality vessel to serve the U.S. dredging market.”