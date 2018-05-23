Conrad earnings up in first quarter

Conrad Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: CNRD) announced its first quarter 2018 results.

For the quarter ended March 31, Conrad’s net income was $586,000 and earnings per diluted share was $0.12 compared to net income of $119,000 and earnings per diluted share of $0.02 during the first quarter of 2017. The company’s financial reports are available at www.otcmarkets.com.

Conrad’s backlog was $106.2 million at March 31, 2018, compared to $111.3 million at Dec. 31, 2017, and $183.0 million at March 31, 2017.