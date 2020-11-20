Conrad delivers two 297-foot barges

Conrad Shipyard (OTC Pink: CNRD) on Thursday announced that it has delivered two 30,000 BBL asphalt barges to Parker Towing of Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

“We are pleased to announce the delivery of the tank barges PTC 2001 and PTC 2002 to Parker Towing,” said Conrad CEO Johnny Conrad.

"Our two companies have a rich and storied history of providing outstanding services to our customers and it was a pleasure to work closely with their management team to deliver these vessels.”

The PTC 2001 and PTC 2002 are each double skin 30,000 BBL capacity asphalt barges, measuring 297 feet 6 inches by 54 feet by 12 feet. Each barge is outfitted with one olcanic thermal fluid heater unit rated for 8 million BTU; one 99-kilowatt John Deere generator; three Nabrico deck cranes; four (Patterson 40-ton winches and a Bergan alarm system.

The barges are designed to meet the requirements of a Type ll and lll hull design, and authorized for the carriage of Grade A and lower products, Subchapter D and limited Subchapter O products on rivers, lakes, bays and sounds.

“Conrad has been on our short list for several projects in the past several years," said Terah Huckabee, senior vice president of corporate develpment for Parker.

"So, when we got together on this project, we were excited to have the opportunity to work with them. Their project management, construction processes and quality all lived up to their reputation and we are proud to add these barges to our expanding liquid fleet.”

The PTC 2001 was built at Conrad’s Deepwater South facility in Amelia and the PTC 2002 was constructed at Conrad’s Front Street facility in Morgan City.