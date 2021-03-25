Conrad delivers barge for service on Great Lakes

Conrad Shipyard delivered an ABS deck barge to Ashton Marine LLC, a marine transportation company based in Muskegon, Michigan.

Named the AM 3600, the 240-foot by 60-foot by 14-foot ABS deck barge will carry 3,600 tons of bulk materials and project cargo throughout the Great Lakes area.

The deck barge is equipped with two 50-foot spud well pockets for an easy conversion into a spud barge. Delivery of the barge took place in early March.

Ashton Marine has one of the newest fleets on the Great Lakes, with two ocean-going tugs, and two ABS hopper barges rated for a combined capacity of 3,800 tons.

“We are continuing to build new vessels to meet the expectations of our clients," said Vice President Seth Andrie. "Our team was extremely happy to partner with Conrad Shipyard on this project for the AM 3600. Their reputation in the industry speaks for itself/”

“We appreciated the opportunity to work with Ashton on this project,” said Conrad CEO Johnny Conrad. “We are two customer-driven companies with dedicated workforces, delivering first class services and equipment to our customers. We appreciate this opportunity, and we look forward to many more with Ashton.”

Conrad Shipyard, established in 1948 and headquartered in Morgan City, designs, builds and overhauls tugboats, ferries, dredgers, barges, offshore supply vessels, and other steel and aluminum products for both the commercial and government markets.

The company provides both repair and new construction services at its five shipyards located in south Louisiana and Texas.

Ashton Marine, of Muskegon, Michigan, services the Great Lakes and adjoining waterways providing marine transportation services to the energy, agriculture, aggregates and marine industries of the Northeast.