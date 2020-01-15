Submitted Photo

The St. Mary Chamber, along with UMCOR-Sager Brown in Baldwin, received donations for the Community Garden that gives out fresh vegetables to the needy. This season’s crop provided many with fresh green vegetables. Sponsors for this season’s crop are as follows: Hancock Whitney Bank, Marvin’s Gardens, Teche Action Agency, Patrice Williams/Dugas Oil, Scott Berry/Omega Waste Management; and Donna and Ed Meyer. Pictured are Jo Anne Bergeron of Hancock Whitney Bank, Amy Fuselier with UMCOR-Sager Brown, recipient, Donna Meyer and Benny Druillet with UMCOR-Sager Brown. Not pictured are Patrice Williams with Dugas Oil, Teche Action Agency, Ed Meyer, Marvin’s Gardens, and Scott Berry with Omega Waste Management.