Collin Conner wins Nicholls grad award

Fri, 05/11/2018 - 11:07am Anonymous

Nicholls State University’s College of Business Administration has named Morgan City native Collin Paul Conner as its Outstanding Graduate for 2018.
Conner has maintained a 3.69 grade point average throughout four years of college and will graduate this month. He is a member of Beta Gamma Signma International Honor Society and Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society.
Conner has served on the Student Advisory Board for the Office of Student Access and Disability Services.
Conner has worked part-time for his family’s business for the last four years. Upon his graduation, he will be involved in the business on a full-time basis.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018