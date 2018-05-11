Collin Conner wins Nicholls grad award

Nicholls State University’s College of Business Administration has named Morgan City native Collin Paul Conner as its Outstanding Graduate for 2018.

Conner has maintained a 3.69 grade point average throughout four years of college and will graduate this month. He is a member of Beta Gamma Signma International Honor Society and Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society.

Conner has served on the Student Advisory Board for the Office of Student Access and Disability Services.

Conner has worked part-time for his family’s business for the last four years. Upon his graduation, he will be involved in the business on a full-time basis.