Cleco offers tips for safe holiday decorating

Cleco reminds customers to celebrate safely this holiday season and take the necessary precautions when installing electrical decorations.

According to the Electrical Safety Foundation International, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting electrical safety at home and in the workplace, home fires and electrical accidents typically increase during the winter holiday season.

“We want our customers to be mindful of potential hazards when setting up electrical decorations and to periodically check them throughout the holiday season,” said John Melancon, director of Cleco corporate safety. “Following recommended safety measures can help ensure a safe and happy holiday season.”

Tips to help customers decorate safely this holiday season:

—Inspect electrical cords and other decorations for damage before using and discard cracked or frayed cords, and don’t run cords under rugs or furniture.

—Don’t overload electrical outlets. Never plug more than one high-wattage decoration into an outlet.

—Never staple or nail through electrical wires or extension cords, as this may damage the wiring or insulation and cause electrical shock or fire.

—Use decorations rated for indoors inside and decorations rated for outdoors outside.

—Plug outdoor electrical decorations into outlets protected by ground fault circuit interrupters.

—Keep decorations and equipment at least 10 feet away from power lines and at least three feet away from heat sources especially those with an open flame.

—Don’t leave holiday lights on when you go to bed or leave the house.

For more holiday decorating safety tips, visit www.cleco.com.

——

The first day of winter is Dec. 21, and as temperatures drop and winter nears, Cleco offers cold weather tips to help customers conserve energy and stay warm during the winter months.

“The lower the temperature is outside, the harder a heating system has to work to keep your home or business warm,” said Hammad Chaudhry, Cleco’s energy efficiency program manager.

“During the colder winter months, customers should set their thermostats no higher than 68 degrees, if possible, for maximum efficiency.”

Tips to conserve energy and stay warm during the winter months:

—Set your thermostat no higher than 68 F, if possible.

—If using a space heater, make sure the plug isn’t frayed or torn, as it could start a fire, and keep heaters away from anything that can burn, including papers, clothing and rugs.

—Find and seal leaks.

—Install a programmable thermostat. Discounts available at www.clecomarketplace.com.

—Replace air filters.

—Open drapes, shades and curtains during the day to take advantage of solar heat.

—Close drapes, shades and curtains at night to retain heat inside.

—Use energy-efficient holiday lights.