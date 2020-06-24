CLECO kicks off fan drive for area Councils on Aging

For the 20th year, Cleco is partnering with Councils on Aging and other agencies in the company’s service territory to host its Annual Fan Drive for the elderly while following new protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our seniors benefit during the hot summers months from Cleco’s fan drive,” said Ron Smith, director of customer experience. “Instead of postponing or canceling due to the pandemic, we are working with our partner agencies to continue providing this assistance but with new safety protocols. Fans and monetary donations will be accepted by the Councils on Aging offices only, and those wishing to contribute should schedule an appointment in advance.”

The participating agencies are not open to the public but will accept donations by appointment through July 3. To donate a fan or money, contact one of these local participating agencies:

—St. Mary Council on Aging, 337-907-6310

—St. Martin Council on Aging, 337-332-3063

The agencies will begin distributing fans to the elderly by appointment only starting July 6. To request a fan, seniors should contact the agency in their area and make an appointment. To receive a fan, seniors must be a Cleco customer and 60-years of age or older.

“Our senior citizens are more vulnerable, especially during the summer months,” said Smith. “Air conditioners are typically the largest energy users in a home, and raising the thermostat to 78 degrees and using a fan can help the air temperature feel 10 degrees cooler and help reduce energy usage.”

In addition to adjusting thermostats, Cleco recommends the following tips to help lower energy usage:

—Install a programmable thermostat and raise the setting to the highest comfortable temperature. Customers can save three to five percent on air conditioning costs for each degree raised on a thermostat.

—Use heat generating appliances such as dryers and ovens at night when temperatures are cooler outside.

—Seal holes and cracks around windows.

—Keep curtains and blinds closed during the day.