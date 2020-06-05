Cindy Pusateri receives Chamber honor

The St. Mary Chamber has named Cindy Pusateri as Administrative Assistant of the Month for June.

Here is a testimonial from Cabot, her employer:

“Cindy is the steadfast and consistent help to everyone at Cabot. There is not a task that Cindy does not know how to accomplish or find a resource who can help her accomplish everything that her job requires. Throughout it all, she performs above and beyond any and every possible job requirement that underlines a typical Administrative Assistant with professionalism and a friendly attitude.

“Throughout many years, I have seen Cindy exceed expectations in adapting to changing requirements in her position. She has been extremely resourceful to meet all of our needs, both in business and in the community. Cindy continues to serve as a role model for people who want to see what a caring and accomplished professional is.”