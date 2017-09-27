Chatagnier wins Allstate honor

Morgan City area Allstate exclusive agency owner Gary Chatagnier, has been designated an Allstate Premier Agency for 2017.

The Allstate Premier Agency designation is bestowed upon 26 percent of Allstate’s nearly 10,000 agency owners across the country.

The Premier Agency designation is awarded to Allstate agency owners who have demonstrated excellence in delivering an accessible, knowledgeable and personal customer experience while achieving outstanding business results.

The agency is located at 7343 Highway 182 E. in Morgan City, and can be reached at 985-702-0607.