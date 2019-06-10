Chamber education event is June 27

District Attorney M. Bofill Duhe’ will host the annual St Mary Chamber of Commerce Charlie Roe Scholarship Fund Annual Auction, Steak Dinner and Awards Banquet 6-9 p.m. June 27 at the Patterson Area Civic Center.

Money will be raised through two adjacent auctions at the dinner, as well as distribution of awards.

Attendees can purchase individual tickets for $50 as well as reserve a table of eight for their business or party. Tickets include a full steak dinner, drinks, and the opportunity to bid on exclusive auction items.

The Charlie Roe Scholarship Program began many years ago, when St Mary Parish resident Charlie Roe bequeathed money to the St Mary Chamber of Commerce to be used specifically for scholarships. This program has continued throughout the years, with proceeds from the annual banquet generating scholarship funds for each following year. At this year’s event, eight students of St Mary Parish, (one selected from each St Mary Parish high school) will be awarded $1,000 for their continuing education.

One of these students will receive an additional $250 and The Student of the Year Award. The Charlie Roe Fund will also award $1,000 to South Louisiana Community College for distribution as scholarships. The amount of money generated from the auction determines next year’s scholarships amounts.

Another highlight of the event is the Teacher of the Year Award. This award is selected by the schools and given to three outstanding teachers in elementary, junior and high school. In further support of local continuing education, Scott Berry, President of St Mary Arts and Humanities Council, will also distribute a $500 scholarship to a local St Mary Parish Student, on behalf of the Council.

Tickets may be purchased directly from the Chamber at 985-384-3830. Private donations to the scholarship fund may be made directly from the St. Mary Parish Chamber website at www.stmarychamber.com.