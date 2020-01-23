Chamber of Commerce award

The St. Mary Chamber's Non-Profit Award goes to ARC of St. Mary at Thursday's Chamber banquet at Cypress Bayou Casino and Hotel. Kristal Hebert accepted the award on behalf of the training center for the disabled, joined by friends Marci, left, and Winter. Patterson State Bank received the Business of the Year Award, and outgoing Chamber board Chairman Scott Berry was named Citizen of the Year. Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard received the Virginia Taylor Guillotte Award, which annually goes to a member of the community willing to accept any challenge to improve the parish's quality of life. Lacey Fonseca, the interpreter at the Chitimacha Museum, won the Outstanding Hospitality Employee Award, and the President's Award went to former Franklin Mayor and state Rep. Sam Jones.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker