Submitted Photo

M C Bank recognizes employee anniversaries at five-year intervals. Pictured at left presenting a 30-year anniversary gift is Larry Callais, M C Bank’s president and CEO. Continuing from left: Mary Verdun, celebrating 30 years; Melonia Giroir, A.V.P./ Colonial Plaza Branch manager; and Travis Richard, senior vice president over branch operations. Mary Verdun began her banking career in 1988 and is now the customer service representative at the Colonial Plaza Branch.