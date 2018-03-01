Carnival coming to Bayou Vista

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

Ron Garcia of Mac’s Carnival and Attractions sets up a ride for the South Dakota-based company’s Spring Carnival, which is scheduled to open Friday on the lot next to the Dollar General store, 175 Arlington St. in Bayou Vista. Mac’s has a shop in Patterson and decided to give the Spring Carnival a try this year, according to owner Lon McWhorter. The carnival is scheduled open at 6 p.m. Friday and again at 10 a.m. Saturday. McWhorter said the carnival will run through March 11.