Carnival coming to Bayou Vista

Thu, 03/01/2018 - 12:27pm Anonymous

The Daily Review/Bill Decker
Ron Garcia of Mac’s Carnival and Attractions sets up a ride for the South Dakota-based company’s Spring Carnival, which is scheduled to open Friday on the lot next to the Dollar General store, 175 Arlington St. in Bayou Vista. Mac’s has a shop in Patterson and decided to give the Spring Carnival a try this year, according to owner Lon McWhorter. The carnival is scheduled open at 6 p.m. Friday and again at 10 a.m. Saturday. McWhorter said the carnival will run through March 11.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018