Cannata's helps raise money for cancer center

Cannata’s Family Market is hosting its annual King Cakes for a Cause to support the local fight against cancer this Mardi Gras season with Mary Bird Perkins TGMC Cancer Center.

Cannata’s has created this all-new flavor and will donate 10% of all sales from the Hum “M” Bird king cake this Mardi Gras season. King cakes can be purchased in both store locations, in the PJs coffee shop at TGMC, or online at Cannataskingcakes.com

“We are grateful to have the support of Cannata’s Family Markets in the fight against cancer. King cakes are a great tradition and your support of our Cancer Center is a great way to get involved in our community,” said Phyllis Peoples, president and CEO of TGMC.

All proceeds raised through King Cakes for a Cause will stay in the Bayou Region to help provide free cancer screenings, education and other patient care needs such as transportation assistance, nutritional supplements and medication assistance.

For more information about “King Cakes for a Cause” or about how you can support Mary Bird Perkins TGMC Cancer Center, please contact Layne Bordelon at 985-873-4635.

or layne.bordelon@tgmc.com.