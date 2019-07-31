Breaux promoted at M C Bank

Submitted Photo

Travis Richard, CEO and executive vice president at M C Bank, has announced that veteran banker Whitney Breaux has been promoted to operations specialist. Breaux has been affiliated with M C Bank for eight years. She is a graduate of Patterson High School and earned her degree from Nicholls State University. Recenty, she completed studies to earn her Master's of Business Administration degree, also from Nicholls State University. She is a member of Good Hope Baptist Church. “I am pleased to make this announcement,” Richard said. “Whitney has earned this opportunity through hard work and continuing education. Our customers will be the ultimate beneficiaries of her efforts as an Operations Specialist and I am confident she will be very successful in this new capacity.”