Bollinger ocean barge will be built in Amelia

Bollinger Shipyards has been awarded a contract to construct an ocean transport barge for General Dynamics Electric Boat.

Bollinger President and CEO Ben Bordelon said, “We are pleased to announce that we will be constructing the Ocean Transport Barge for Electric Boat, which will transport submarine modules to Electric Boat’s Groton Shipyard for final assembly and test.

"The Bollinger management team and talented workforce are proud to be part of this program.”

The concept and contract design for the 395 foot-by 100-foot ocean transport barge was performed by the Bristol Harbor Group.

The detail design engineering will be performed at the Bollinger Lockport New Construction facility in Lockport and the construction will take place at the Bollinger Marine Fabrication facility in Amelia.

Delivery is scheduled for 2021.

