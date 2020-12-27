Bikes for Christmas at Wyandotte

Christmas came a little bit early this year for a few lucky Wyandotte Elementary students. Luis Rivera and his R360 team members helped Santa to deliver a bicycle and safety helmet to 10 boys and girls. Wyandotte faculty and staff members would like to thank R360 Environmental Solutions for their continued help and support throughout the holiday season. Pictured from left: Luis Rivera (R360 team member), Anothony Soto, Tylan Thomas, Jmya Dials, Coach Adam Rhodes, Kamilla Davis, Phamous Richard, Isabelle Rodriguez, Brooklynn Comeaux, Raven Wolf, Emoni Dixon, and Alfredo Ortiz (R360 team member).

Submitted Photo