B&G announces acquisition of six Taco Bells in north Louisiana

Morgan City-based B&G Food Enterprises, LLC announced Wednesday the purchase of six Taco Bell restaurants from Imperial Associates, LLC in West Monroe.

Jim Doull of Imperial Associates is a longtime Taco Bell franchisee with his headquarters in West Monroe.

“B&G Food Enterprises is excited to increase our North Louisiana restaurants with the addition of the Monroe-Ruston market to our company,” said John Hover, VP of operations for B&G. “This acquisition, along with our existing restaurants in Bastrop and Winnsboro, allows us to more efficiently develop the Taco Bell brand in Northeast Louisiana.”

B&G is the oldest and largest operator of Taco Bell restaurants in Louisiana, with additional operations in Abilene and Houston, Texas metropolitan areas along with restaurants in southern Mississippi. B&G opened its first Taco Bell in 1982 in Morgan City.

B&G and its 3,500 employees now operate 158 Taco Bells from its Restaurant Support Center in Morgan City, Louisiana.

B&G is a Franchisee of Taco Bell, KFC and Long John Silvers. Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut are owned by Yum! Brands, stock symbol YUM (NYSE).