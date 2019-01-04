Bank's Holiday Giveaway winner

Fri, 01/04/2019 - 10:57am

Submitted Photo
The fourth winner in this year's Patterson State Bank Holiday Giveaway Program was the Animal Advocates of St. Mary Parish organization.  Ann James, PSB’s Asia Breaux and Joy Sanders are pictured. The bank is commemorating its 93rd year in business with the Holiday Giveaway Program, which allows the bank’s Facebook followers to nominate local schools and organizations for a weekly donation made by PSB. The winners are selected at random by drawing. 

