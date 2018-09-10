Back to work after the festival

Mon, 09/10/2018 - 2:28pm

The tug Michael T moves discharge pipes around to help the Weeks Marine dredge vessel Capt. Frank resume dredging Monday after a break for the Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival during Labor Day weekend. The dredging moved to the Wax Lake Outlet during the festival and returned, said Port of Morgan City Executive Director Mac Wade. The current dredging project has moved about 1 million cubic yards of sand from the channel into deeper water in the river, Wade said, with about another 100,000 cubic yards to go.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

