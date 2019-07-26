Award for meritorious service

Fri, 07/26/2019 - 1:18pm

Submitted Photo
The Atchafalaya Chapter API recently presented Daily Review reporter Zachary Fitzgerald with the American Petroleum Institute Meritorious Service Award for his coverage of API meetings and events during his seven years here in Morgan City. Friday is Fitzgerald’s last day with The Daily Review. The citation expresses “sincere appreciation of his professional reporting of our Chapter’s monthly meeting, special events and scholarship awards.” Present were, standing from left: API Treasurer Greg Roussel and Chapter Chairman Burt Adams. Seated: Bob Miller of the Scholarship Committee, Fitzgerald and Advisory Board Chairman Red Adams.

