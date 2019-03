Submitted Photo

The St. Mary Parish Farm Bureau Office received the Top Producer Award for Farm Bureau Bank Referrals. Pictured are Agency Manager Gary Burgess; Bank Coordinator Kelly Marcantel; Agents Gwen Lacy, Mynette Zimmer, and Brandon Harden; and Secretaries Kimberly Clifton and Allison Vincent. Not pictured are Secretaries Colleen Phillips and Heather Guthrie.