CCHS football game canceled due to COVID-19 positive test

Central Catholic High School’s football game against Vermilion Catholic Friday night has been canceled due to a Central Catholic coach testing positive for COVID-19, Central Catholic head football coach Tommy Minton said Friday morning.

In accordance with Louisiana High School Athletic Association protocol, the game was canceled, Minton said.

“The first people you feel bad for for not being able to play this game is the seniors, because it would have been their last game,” Minton said, adding the team had rallied around them this week to try to send them off on a positive note.

He said the senior group “stuck together” during their time in high school.

“I want to thank them for the contributions they’ve made to the program over the last four years,” he said.

Central Catholic will conclude its season with a 2-4 overall record and a 2-2 mark in District 8-1A action.

In addition to a shorter season than normal due to COVID-19, the Eagles had a game cancelled earlier this season due to a hurricane, too.

It’s simply been a tough year, statewide, to be a senior with COVID-19 and precautions just to even practice and workout and hurricanes.

“These kids have dealt with a lot of adversity, but the general feeling that most coaches have is you’re using athletics to prepare kids for life, and guess what? In life you have adversity, and you got to learn how to deal with it and adjust or you won’t be successful,” Minton said. “So this is definitely a life lesson emblazoned on them.”