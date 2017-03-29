PHI confirms closure of Amelia facility

A statement from PHI Inc. on Wednesday confirmed that the air transportation company will close its Amelia facility.

The Daily Review reported Tuesday that members of the local business community were urging action to keep the facility open, although the company hadn't yet publicly disclosed plans to close its Amelia operation.

The base for 27 helicopters that are used primarily to service the offshore oil and gas industry is known here as the Amelia facility but is listed as being in Morgan City in PHI corporate documents.

“We have made the difficult decision to close our Morgan City base due to a very difficult economic environment and changes in our customers’ needs," the company said in its Wednesday statement. "We continue to work through the details, including timing, and will do everything possible to limit the impact on the vast majority of our employees and the community.”