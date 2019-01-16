Laker is TRMC Employee of the Month

Terrebonne General Medical Center named Stephen Laker as the January Employee of the Month. Laker, a TGMC employee for five years, works as a floor tech in the Environmental Services Department.

The hospital described Laker as a caring employee who is always willing to go above and beyond for any department in the hospital. He assist family members in need and will gladly help out in any way. He has come in on days off and spends his breaks sitting with family members who are in need of a shoulder to cry on. Laker prays with family members, gets wheelchairs for visitors in need, makes staff laugh in stressful situations, and checks on previous patients. He has also attended funerals for patients he visited with in the hospital.

Laker is always willing to help in any situation needed for Environmental Services and always has a positive attitude, the hospital said. He is always willing to do any task asked of him and he always performs to the best of his ability.

He continuously goes out of his way to help patients and employees, physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

Laker said, “When I comes to work its show time, I will help fellow employees when and where I can and family members who have loved ones at TGMC.”

TGMC Employee of the Month nominees are nominated internally based on their commitment to the TGMC mission to provide exceptional healthcare with compassion.