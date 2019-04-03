Jeremy Callais named M C Bank president

M C Bank’s Board of Directors has named Jeremy Callais president of the locally based bank.

According to Larry Callais, CEO, the promotion is a result of the next step in the bank’s formal Succession Planning Process. “Jeremy will now take over the day-to-day operations of the bank,” Larry Callais said. “He is well-prepared to assume the Presidency of M C Bank and to lead the bank for many years to come.”

Jeremy Callais earned Bachelor of Science and Master’s degrees in Education. He has completed studies at the Stonier Graduate School of Banking, conducted at the Uni-versity of Pennsylvania as well as the Wharton School of Business Leadership and Man-agement Certification, also held at the Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania. He has also completed the ABA Compliance School and the BAI School of Operations, Payments and Technologies.

A former educator and coach, Jeremy Callais is active in a host of civic and eco-nomic development organizations. He serves on the Board of Directors of the Kiwanis Club of East St. Mary and is a member of the Advisory Council for Central Catholic Schools. He serves on the Board of the St. Mary Industrial Group; is a past President of the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce; and serves on the Financial Council of Holy Cross Church. In 2017 Callais was named a recipient of the St. Mary Parish Role Model award, sponsored by the St. Mary Parish Community Foundation.

Professionally, Callais is a member of the Administrative Committee for the Community Bank Council of the American Bankers Association, where he also serves on the Core Processing Committee. He has also served as a task force and peer group mem-ber for many of the Louisiana Bankers Association’s working groups. He served as an Adviser for the Stonier Graduate School of Banking for the past two years and is a former member of the Board of the Louisiana Young Bankers Association.

Jeremy Callais and his wife, Casie, have three children: Sinclair, Charlotte and Evangeline who are in eleventh, eighth and first grades, respectively.