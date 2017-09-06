Michelle “Rosebud” LaCoste Stansbury, 41, a native and resident of Morgan City, passed away Monday, Sept. 4, 2017.

Michelle had a love for her children and nephews and enjoyed the laughter and love that was shared between them. She had a love for animals, especially dogs and horses.

Michelle is survived by her children, Jeff Sellers Jr. and Hunter Nicole Sellers; nephews, Enrique “Paco” Ramirez and Trevor Samanie; mother, Barbara LaCoste Swift and husband Jim; sisters, Angela Samanie, Elizabeth Tabor, Tammy LaCoste and Trudy Howard; brother, Ronald LaCoste; husband, Joseph Wayne Stansbury and his three sons, Travis, Devin and Jacob.

Michelle was preceded in death by her father, Jerrel LaCoste; and brother, Buddy Reaux LaCoste.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Sellers Jr., Paco Ramirez, Trevor Samanie, Ronald Joe Sharp, Kenneth Sharp and Robert Liner.

A special thanks for all the love, kindness, compassion and support to Norma Hotard, Jim Swift, Wendy Berry, Nancy Naquin, Paula Strickland, Darien Bacon, Jeanne Justice, Frank Adams Sr., Pastor Frank Peltier, Kenneth and Carla Sharp, Joe Sharp, and the staff of Journey Hospice.

Barbara would like to extend a heartfelt thank you and appreciation to all of her coworkers and friends at G&J Land and Marine.

Memorial Visitation will be held at Hargrave Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Memorial services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Hargrave Funeral Home.