Lorraine Ruffin, 67, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, died Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.

Visitation will be Friday, 5-7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at New Rising Sun Baptist Church in Houma. Burial will follow in St. Luke Baptist Church Cemetery.

She is survived by a son, Lamar Ruffin of Houma; three daughters, Lanisa Ruffin of Morgan City, Lorrie Durham and Lindsay Navarre, both of Houma; 13 grandchildren; four brothers, Robert Ruffin, Roger Ruffin, Charles Ruffin and Julius Ruffin, all of Houma; two sisters, Carolyn Patterson and Annette Ruffin, both of Houma; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother and paternal and maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.