St. Mary Parish Councilwoman Pamela G. Washington, left, was presented a plaque in appreciation for her interim service as council member for Dist. 10. Washington filled the unexpired seat of former member Steve Bierhorst until an election set for Saturday either results in a new member or a runoff between three candidates. Parish President David Hanagriff, center, presented the plaque along with Councilman Sterling Fryou.