Voter registration period

Both offices of the St. Mary Parish Registrar of Voters will offer extended hours until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 in conjunction with Louisiana’s annual Voter Registration Week.

This is an opportunity for St. Mary Parish residents to get registered to vote in preparation for the Presidential/Congressional Primary Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The 30-day close of books for in person and mail registration is Tuesday, Oct. 5. The Geaux Vote online 20 day close of books is Tuesday, Oct. 13. Early voting for the Nov. 3 election has been extended to 10 days and will be Friday, Oct. 16 through Tuesday, Oct. 27. Hours have also been extended from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. for those days.

Voters should also be aware that the special Emergency Covid Mail Ballot Request has been approved for the Nov. 3 and December 5 Elections. These applications are now available in the Registrar of Voters Office and also on the Secretary of State of website.

Voters should contact the Registrar of Voters Office at (337) 828-4100, ext. 360 for more information.