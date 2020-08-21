UL Lafayette summer commencement held

Fireworks capped the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Summer 2020 Commencement Aug. 14 at Cajun Field, a historic ceremony that held outside because of bans on large gatherings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UL Lafayette’s 320 total summer graduates also capped a historic 2019-20 academic year. They are among the most graduates in one academic year in school history.

During 2019-20, 3,610 students earned degrees. A university-record 636 master’s degrees were conferred, and the records don’t stop there.

The 2,182 woman and 1,428 men who earned degrees during the are the most in history. The university also awarded 161 degrees to Hispanic students, another record. The 92 Asian students who earned degrees are tied for the most in school history.

During the commencement, bachelor’s degrees were awarded to 215 graduates. Master’s degrees were awarded to 97 graduates, the most ever at a summer ceremony. Eight graduates earned doctoral degrees.

Graduates represented 37 parishes, 18 states and 10 countries.

University President Joseph Savoie praised Summer 2020 graduates for their academic achievements and for their fortitude and determination. He encouraged them to rely on those characteristics “to play a role in the shape of things to come.”

Dianne Olivier, coordinator of the doctoral program in the Department of Educational Found-ations and Leadership in the College of Education, was the commencement speaker. She holds the Joan D. and Alexander S. Haig/BORSF Endowed Professorship in Education.

Olivier reminded graduates that their degrees — and their ability to overcome adversity — have poised them for success.

Local graduates earning bachelor’s degrees were:

—St. Mary Parish: Chlesee Connor (education), Peyton Landry (engineering), Jarion Brown (liberal arts), Lori Bailey (sciences) and Lang Bui (sciences).

—St. Martin Parish: Stormi Champagne (business administration), Evangeline Landry (business administration), Preston Savoy (education), Michael Hulin (engineering), Chassidy Labio (nursing and allied health professions), Elliot Boudreaux (sciences) and Miyoka Rochon (university college).

Local graduates earning master’s degrees were:

—St. Mary Parish: Abigail Ledet (business administration), Kassie Roy (business administration), Katie Hidalgo (education) and Morgan Smith (education).

—St. Martin Parish: Courtney Branson (business administration).