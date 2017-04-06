Traffic stop yields drugs

A speeding vehicle was pulled over by a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Deputy and led to arrests on drug charges Tuesday.

Tyler M. Ledet, 20, of Houma, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, transactions involving drug proceeds, and illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

Trenton J. Dupree, 20, of Houma, was arrested Tuesday on charges of distribution of marijuana and transactions involving drug proceeds.

While patrolling US 90, a deputy reportedly observed a vehicle speeding at 66 mph in a posted 45 mph construction zone in Berwick. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and observed the vehicle drive into the median. The deputy also saw that the vehicle did not have an inspection sticker displayed.

The deputy spoke with three occupants in the vehicle including the driver, Ledet, and passenger, Dupree. The deputy received consent to search the pickup truck and reportedly found a digital scale with pieces of marijuana on it.

The Narcotics Section K-9 Unit and narcotics detectives arrived on scene to assist. K-9 “Buddy” indicated the presence of the odor of illegal drugs inside a backpack and a safe in the truck. Inside those containers, detectives reportedly found bags of high grade marijuana, cigars, plastic baggies and $9,000 in cash. Detectives also reportedly found a rifle in the bed of the truck and $652 in cash on Ledet.

Through investigation, narcotics detectives collected evidence that Ledet and Dupree sold marijuana and that the money was derived from those transactions. The deputy issued Ledet a citation for speeding, driving in the median and no motor vehicle inspection. Ledet and Dupree were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.