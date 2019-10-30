Article Image Alt Text

Three local schools placed on temporary lockdown

Wed, 10/30/2019 - 11:52am
Staff Report

As a precautionary measure, M.E. Norman Elementary, Morgan City Junior High and Central Catholic Elementary and High School were briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday morning. A psychiatric patient left Ochsner St. Mary Medical Center without clearance and Morgan City Police Department made the recommendation to lockdown the schools in the area surrounding the hospital. The lockdown was lifted at approximately 11:20 a.m.

