Learning about firemen's duties was just a small part of the history-filled tour of Morgan City.
—Submitted Photos
The 'Mr. Charlie' rig museum tour explained the area's oil history.
Third-graders learn Morgan City history
Central Catholic third-graders in Maggie Bagwell’s class took a field trip to downtown Morgan City touring the mayor’s office, fire department, a police cruiser, and Mr. Charlie Rig Museum. The students learned about the history of their home town and the petroleum industry that supported it for years. The learning experience culminated with lunch in the park and a visit to Sweet & Simple for cupcakes.