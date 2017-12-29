Sheriff's Office seizes drugs, guns

St. Mary Parish Narcotics detectives executed a search warrant Wednesday yielding a substantial drug bust.

Dandrick Jack, 41, of 112 Lincoln St., Baldwin, was arrested Wednesday at 5:43 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule II cocaine with intent to distribute over 28 grams, possession of Schedule I marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law drug free zone.

Joseph Wade, 41, of 1146 La. 83 Lot 1, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 5:43 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule I marijuana, obstruction of justice, resisting an officer, criminal trespass and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law drug free zone.

Kerry Ramey, 41, of 135 Baronne St., Baldwin, was arrested Wednesday at 5:43 p.m. on the charge of possession of Schedule I marijuana.

Narcotics detectives conducted a search warrant at 112 Lincoln St. in Baldwin and saw a man flee on foot out of the back of the residence. The man, later identified as Wade, ran through several yards and refused detectives commands to stop. Wade was detained pending further investigation. Detectives located a marijuana cigar where Wade was seen at the residence and collected evidence that Wade was smoking the blunt before he discarded it and fled. During the search of Jack’s residence, detectives located cocaine, marijuana, crack cocaine, THC edibles, a handgun, and paraphernalia related to the illegal sale of the drugs. Detectives estimate that the cocaine they seized has an approximate street value of $6,000.