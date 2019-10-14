The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux
Principals of the Year for the 2018-19 school year were recognized at Thursday's St. Mary Parish School Board meeting. They are, from left: Kristi Estay, principal of Centerville Elementary School; Joseph Stadalis, principal of Morgan City Junior High School; and Dr. Derrick Whit, principal of West St. Mary High School.
The St. Mary Parish School Board recognized the Student and Employee of the Month from J.B. Mailtand Elementary during Thursday night’s meeting. Tonia Verrette, principal of Maitland, presented Samantha Lozana, a fifth grade student at J.B. Maitland Elementary, and Marla Calamia, a Pre-K paraprofessional Maitland, with their awards.
The St. Mary Parish School Board recognized the W.P. Foster Elementary Student and Employee of the Month during Thursday night’s meeting. Dawn Chaisson, left, Foster principal, presented Kevin Freeman, a fifth grade student, and Samantha Lozana, a paraprofessional, with their awards.
School Board recognition
