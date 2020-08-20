Safety is priority as 2020 Census workers begin in-person visits

In carrying out its respective missions, the U.S. Census Bureau and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have announced a commitment to protect the health and safety of those being served by the agencies and those they employ.

The Census Bureau has workings attempting to contact those who did not respond to the 2020 Census through the mail. Participation in 2020 Census interviews should present a low risk of transmission of COVID-19, the agencies said in a news release.

Census takers are trained to rigorously and universally follow these CDC recommendations to mitigate risk of transmission:

—Wearing of face masks.

—Maintaining social distance of 6 feet or more.

—Practicing hand hygiene.

—Not entering homes, and conducting interviews outside as much as possible or practical.

Household members encountered by census staff are encouraged to maintain social distances during interviews and practice the CDC’s other recommendations as much as possible.

The CDC stands ready to support the work of the Census Bureau and its staff in providing consultation and technical assistance to ensure that relevant data and findings are communicated in a timely fashion to keep Census field staff and household members safe and healthy.