Article Image Alt Text

Ribbon cutting held for Isaiah's House

Mon, 11/23/2020 - 10:45am

St. Mary/Vermilion Community Action Agency, the City of Franklin, Louisiana Housing Corporation, and ABC Carpentry gathered Nov. 18 at 108 Hogan St. in Franklin to officially cut the ribbon commemorating the completion of the Isaiah’s House project, four new houses on that block to be made available to low income families. SMCAA Executive Director Almetra Franklin said, “These units will provide decent, safe, affordable housing. We are so thankful that the Lord has allowed us the opportunity to provide housing for people who need a decent, safe, affordable place.” And Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard remarked, “This is a beautiful, beautiful housing development. All glory to God.”
The Banner-Tribune/Casey Collier

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020