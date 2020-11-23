Ribbon cutting held for Isaiah's House

St. Mary/Vermilion Community Action Agency, the City of Franklin, Louisiana Housing Corporation, and ABC Carpentry gathered Nov. 18 at 108 Hogan St. in Franklin to officially cut the ribbon commemorating the completion of the Isaiah’s House project, four new houses on that block to be made available to low income families. SMCAA Executive Director Almetra Franklin said, “These units will provide decent, safe, affordable housing. We are so thankful that the Lord has allowed us the opportunity to provide housing for people who need a decent, safe, affordable place.” And Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard remarked, “This is a beautiful, beautiful housing development. All glory to God.”

The Banner-Tribune/Casey Collier