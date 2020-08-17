Red Ribbon Week slogan, art contest winners recognized

The St. Mary Parish Red Ribbon Week slogan and grand champion art contest winners were recognized during Thursday’s St. Mary Parish School Board meeting. The art contest grand champion winner is Kailynn Gaudet, a Berwick Junior High School student. Sophie Dufrene, a student at J.B. Maitland Elementary in Morgan City, and Aiden Sherville, a student at St. John Elementary in Franklin, were the slogan contest co-winners. Each had the slogan “Don’t Huff, Don’t Puff, stay AWAY from that stuff! Be Drug-Free!” From left are Dufrene, Gaudet and Sherville.

—The Daily Review Photos/Geoff Stoute