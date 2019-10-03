Pre-heat the oven: Bayou Bake-Off set for Oct. 26

The Second Annual Bayou Bake-Off is taking place during the Harvest Moon Fest Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Lamppost, 735 Main St. in Franklin. The event is hosted by the Cajun Coast Visitors and Convention Bureau.

Check-in will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. with judging beginning at 11 a.m.

Winners will be announced at 1 p.m. The winner must be in attendance.

Contestants must be amateurs and all ages are encouraged to participate.

Categories for the bake-off include brownies, candy, cake-cupcakes, cookies and pie-cobbler-custard.

Entries must be home cooked and not store bought. More than one entry is acceptable.

Six items are needed for candy, cupcakes, brownies and cookies.

Pies, cakes, cobblers and custards must include the entire dessert.

Desserts must be prepared in a sanitary manner, completely cooked and no items must need refrigeration.

Scoring will be based on presentation, appropriate texture, taste, consistency, and overall impression.

Entries must be clearly marked with contestant’s name and name of dessert in a sealed container with a recipe. Containers should also be labeled.

With permission, recipes may be used for promotions of the Cajun Coast or Harvest Moon Fest. If permission is not granted, it will not affect your opportunity to win.

Contestants may work as a team but only one award will be given to the team.

Desserts may be picked up after the awards. Any leftovers after 2 p.m. become the property of the Cajun Coast Visitors & Convention Bureau and Harvest Moon Fest.

The bureau reserves the right to use photos, names, images, videos and relevant quotes in promotion of the parish and Harvest Moon Fest.

For a complete list of rules, visit www.cajuncoast.com/event/21st-annual-harvest-moon-festival.