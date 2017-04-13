The male subject depicted in the picture allegedly cashed a fraudulent check at local bank in Morgan City. The suspect also allegedly traveled to Lafayette where he cashed another check in that jurisdiction. Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect depicted is asked to please call the Morgan City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 985-380-4605. You can also send police tips at www.morgancitypolice.org.

Police seek ID of suspect in bank fraud investigation

Thu, 04/13/2017 - 2:28pm zachary fitzgerald

The Morgan City Police Department is seeking the identity of a black male subject in connection to a bank fraud investigation.

The male subject depicted in the picture allegedly cashed a fraudulent check at local bank in Morgan City. The suspect also allegedly traveled to Lafayettewhere he cashed another check in that jurisdiction.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect depicted is asked to please call the Morgan City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 985-380-4605. You can also send police tips at www.morgancitypolice.org.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017