Police Reports 10-21

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported the following arrests:

Ryan Joseph Delahoussaye, 26, of 2319 River Road, Berwick, was arrested Thursday at 1:16 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of domestic abuse battery by strangulation, domestic abuse child endangerment law and violation of protective orders.

Deputies located Delahoussaye at an address on Greenwood Road in Morgan City and were advised of the active warrant for his arrest. Delahoussaye was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail has been set.

Juvenile Female, 13, of Baldwin, was arrested Thursday at 1:14 p.m. on a warrant for the charge of simple battery.

A deputy made contact with the juvenile at an address in Baldwin and advised her of the active warrant for her arrest. The juvenile was booked and turned over to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

David Anthony Hicks, 41, of 1017 Delmar Avenue, Bayou Vista, was arrested Thursday at 6:31 p.m. on the charge of leash law.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence on Delmar in reference to a dog bite complaint. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the complainant who stated that a dog came into his yard and bit him. Through the investigation, the deputy learned that the dog belonged to Hicks. The deputy made contact with Hicks and arrested him. Hicks was released on a summons.

Eddie Lee Clark Jr., 23, of 107 Palm Lane, Labadieville, was arrested Friday at 4:11 a.m. on charges of driving on right side of the road/exceptions and resisting an officer by flight.

Deputies were patrolling the area of US 90 in Bayou Vista when they observed a vehicle traveling in the left lane for an extended time. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the vehicle continued to travel for several miles. When the vehicle eventually pulled over, the deputy made contact with the driver, Clark. Clark was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. He was subsequently released on a $1,750 bond.

Oscar J. Stewart III, 20, of 601 Geuiberteau Street, Jeanerette, was arrested Friday at 8:17 p.m. on the charge of criminal damage to property, and on a warrant for charges of battery-simple and disturbing the peace by fighting.

A deputy was patrolling the area of St. Peters Street in Jeanerette when they observed a vehicle with no operating license plate lights. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Stewart. Through the stop, the deputy was advised by Dispatch that Stewart held an active warrant for his arrest. Stewart was given a citation for criminal damage to property, and was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail was set at $200,500.

Fransico Carrizlez, 23, of 7364 Schuller Road, Houston, Texas, was arrested Thursday at 2:20 p.m. on charges of speeding, possession of Schedule I heroin with intent to distribute, and three counts of possession of CDS in presence of juvenile.

A deputy was running stationary radar on US 90 near Calumet when he observed a vehicle traveling over the posted speed limit. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Carrizlez. Through the stop, drugs were found. Carrizlez was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail has been set.

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported the following arrests:

Sterling Fleming Sr., 62, of Fairmont Drive, New Orleans, was arrested Sunday at 1:55 p.m., on a warrant for the New Orleans Police Department for simple battery.

Fleming was booked, processed, and released to appear in court.

Randranique Williams, 28, of Big Four Corners Road, Jeanerette, was arrested Sunday at 4 p.m., on a warrant for the charge of simple criminal damage to property.

Williams was booked, processed, and released on a $1,500 bond.