Article Image Alt Text

Pets in the Park set for Oct. 12

Fri, 09/13/2019 - 11:01am

Jeepers for the Creatures will conduct its "Pets in the Park" from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 12 at Lawrence Park in Morgan City. Proceeds from the event go to Animal Advocates of St. Mary, a local animal rescue organization.
The event will have live music by Low Down Acoustic. The annual pet costume contest will take place with categories for entry being the cutest, scariest, and best owner/pet combination costume.
New to the event this year will be arts and crafts vendors, as well as some new things for the kids including a fun jump, petting zoo, and face-painting.
All pets must be on a leash as per posted city pet laws and are welcome.

